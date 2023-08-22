ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday identified the man who died Friday after the car he was driving struck a pole and then a tree in north St. Louis County near Florissant.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to the intersection of Shackelford and Wiethaupt roads, police said. There, they found a car engulfed in flames.

Investigators believe Dorian Noble, 30, was driving east on Shackelford Road when he drove into the pole and tree.

Noble was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Noble lived in the 2300 block of Farflung Drive just outside of Florissant, about a mile from the crash site.