ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man killed earlier this month in a double shooting in north St. Louis.

Damian Hurston, 28, was killed just before midnight Sept. 4 in the 5500 block of Page Boulevard, on the edge of the city's West End and Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Hurston was pronounced dead at the scene, and an 18-year-old woman was also treated for gunshot wound to the arm. She was stable.

Police said they don't have any suspects in the shooting.

Hurston lived on Greer Avenue in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.