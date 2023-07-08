ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified the man who was shot and killed early Friday on the border of the city’s Tower Grove South and Dutchtown neighborhoods.

Jametric Steele, 52, was found shot dead when officers were called just after 4 a.m. to the QuikTrip at Gravois Avenue and Chippewa Street, police said.

Additional information about the shooting was not released.

Steele lived in the 1600 block of Kansas Avenue in East St. Louis.

Another man was also shot and killed at the same intersection on Wednesday morning.