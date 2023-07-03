ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Monday identified a man found shot to death last week in north St. Louis County.

Eric J. Wallace, 55, was found dead around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Lanark Road, in the Glasgow Village area.

Police received several alerts from ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system and found Wallace in the street. He died at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said Wallace was shot after an argument with someone he knew. Police have not announced any arrests in Wallace's killing.

Wallace lived on Hamilton Avenue in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood.