CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Police on Tuesday identified the 21-year-old man who was shot several times and set on fire in Cahokia Heights last week

Miljavon Sawyer was found dead by officers in the 5800 block of Pocket Road in Cahokia Heights on Thursday, according to a release. The Cahokia Heights resident had been shot several times and then set on fire, police said.

Cahokia Heights police called in the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, a unit of investigators from police departments throughout the region, to handle the case.

Additional information was not immediately available.