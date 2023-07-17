ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man who died last week after police used a Taser on him in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.

Andrew Harrington, 31, died early Friday in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue. Emergency medical services had responded just before midnight to a report of a man in medical crisis, and they called police because the man was being violent toward EMS workers, police said.

When five officers arrived, they found Harrigton lying naked behind a home in a stairway leading to a basement.

Officers ordered Harrington to come toward them, and he tripped and fell when he tried to run away, police said. Two officers picked him up and tried to handcuff him, but he fell out of their grasp.

One officer, a 27-year-old woman who has been with the city police department for four years, took out her Taser and used it on Harrington's back. Other officers tried to handcuff him, but he continued to struggle.

The woman then applied a drive stun — direct contact to the skin with a Taser, instead of shooting barbs from the Taser — to Harrington's shoulder.

Officers handcuffed Harrington, but he became unresponsive. Another officer, a 32-year-old man who has been with the department for three years, performed CPR, but Harrington was pronounced dead at a hospital just before 2 a.m.

Police's Force Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.