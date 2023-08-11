ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the man who was killed early Aug. 2 when he was struck by a car while standing in an intersection in the city’s Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Eddie Huggins, 39, was hit around 2:15 a.m. in the intersection of Natural Bridge and Arlington avenues by a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 47-year-old woman, police said.

She was driving west on Natural Bridge Avenue when she crossed through the intersection and hit the man, according to a police report.