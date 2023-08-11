ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday identified the three people who died in a double murder-suicide Thursday morning near Manchester.

Officers were called just before 11 a.m. to check on a man in the 200 block of Glandore Drive, police said.

Officers said they found two women shot dead. They were 64-year-old Mary Raab and 27-year-old Claire Gyurkikiss.

Paul Gyurkikiss, 61, was also found dead inside the home.

Investigators believe Paul Gyurkikiss shot both women before shooting himself.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Thursday morning’s shooting was just one of several murder-suicides that have happened in the region this year.

Most recently, Coleman McIlvain, 34, killed himself after he killed his girlfriend, 30-year-old Seychelle Jackson, and two of her kids on July 3 in St. Ann.

LaTonya Brown’s body was found June 30. She was shot and killed in Norwood Court by her boyfriend Justin Taylor when she tried to leave him. He then turned the gun on himself.

A day later, on May 1, Cheryl Washington, 60, was shot and killed by 61-year-old Dana Haney, who then killed himself.

St. Louis County police investigated five murder-suicides in 2022.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 The suicide and crisis lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources.