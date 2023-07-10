PAGEDALE — A team of regional investigators on Monday morning released several surveillance photos of people they're looking for in the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

Jaylin Johnson, of west St. Louis County, was shot and killed early Friday in Pagedale. He had recently attended Marquette High School, police said.

Investigators with the Major Case Squad said the teenager met up with some unknown people in downtown St. Louis just prior to being found dead around 1 a.m. in Pagedale in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

The photos released Friday are of three people detectives believe Johnson was with before his death.

The Major Case Squad is asking anyone who can identify the people in the photos to contact them at 314-327-6482 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).