ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday identified the teenage girl who died after accidentally shooting herself this weekend.

St. Louis County officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 14300 block of River Oaks Court near Black Jack. They found Kaitlyn Drake, 17, who had been shot.

She died after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe this was an accidental and self-inflicted shooting.

Police said Drake lived in the 6500 block of Coventry Drive, about four miles from where the shooting happened.