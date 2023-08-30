ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Wednesday identified the St. Louis County employee who died after an accident with a large lawnmower on Tuesday.

Chadd Hackl, 44, was pronounced dead shortly after officers discovered him pinned underneath the mower in a body of water, police say. Officers responded around 9 a.m. after getting calls about an injury near the area of Halls Ferry Road and St. Cyr Road.

The mower Hackl was using went down an embankment and pinned him underneath.

Police say they are investigating the incident as an accidental death.

Hackl lived in St. Louis County on Redman Avenue.