ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the woman who was shot and killed early on July 7 in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.
Officers were called just before 6 a.m. to the 4400 block of Kennerly Avenue and found Andreaia Worthem, 53, shot and killed, police said.
Police had not identified a suspect as of Monday.
