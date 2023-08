ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday afternoon identified the 25-year-old woman who was found shot to death Monday night inside a home in Black Jack.

St. Louis County police were called to the home in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. There, they found Kayla Patterson shot dead.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in the killing.

The home is near Old Halls Ferry and Parker roads in Black Jack.