ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Monday identified the woman who was killed Friday morning when her SUV was hit by a wrong-way driver near the Earth City Expressway and Interstate 70, authorities said.

St. Louis County police responded to the crash was reported just before 7:45 a.m. Friday near the Earth City Expressway (also known as Highway 141) and I-70.

A minivan collided with a Ford SUV, police said.

The driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Patricia Donze, died. The minivan had been traveling south in the northbound lanes on Earth City Expressway when it hit the SUV, according to a summary provided by the St. Louis County Police Department.

A woman was driving the minivan; she was seriously injured and is being treated at a hospital.

Donze lived in the the 1400 block of Woodcrest Manor Court of St. Louis County, police said.