The man killed while riding a scooter in north St. Louis County last week was identified Thursday as 18-year-old Devyn Bolden of Florissant.

Bolden was on a motorized scooter when he was hit by a car at about 10 p.m. July 13 in the 10200 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department said a Chevrolet Malibu hit the scooter as both vehicles were heading south on Halls Ferry Road.

Bolden died at the scene. He lived in the 1900 block of Keeven Lane in Florissant.

The driver of the Malibu and a passenger in the car weren't hurt, police said.

Panus said police are still investigating the crash.