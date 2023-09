St. Louis police on Wednesday identified the man who was fatally shot two weeks ago in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The victim was Luis Fernanado Cruz Cruz, 31. St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said investigators think he was homeless.

The victim was found shot about 3 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 3600 block of Keokuk Street. He was found on the ground, unconscious but breathing.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later.

Detectives have no suspects in the case.