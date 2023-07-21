UPDATED at 7:45 a.m. Friday with victim's name

VELDA CITY — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night on a parking lot near his home in the north St. Louis County municipality of Velda City.

Romao Harris was discovered about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Lexington Avenue. He died at a hospital.

Harris, 46, lived in that block of Lexington.

St. Louis County detectives are handling the investigation. Police have not said if they have any suspects.

Velda City is a city of about 1,400 residents, north of St. Charles Rock Road.