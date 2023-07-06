JENNINGS — A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a double shooting Tuesday in Jennings, police said.

They were shot about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Jendale Court.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington on Thursday identified the man who died as Peter Cooper.

Cooper, 35, died at a hospital. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington said a suspect had become agitated "at the social activity" near his home and shot Cooper. The suspect then barricaded himself in his home. After a standoff of about six hours, police arrested the man about 10:45 p.m., Washington said.

Washington on Thursday morning said the suspect was still in custody, but he had no other information.

Cooper lived in the 2000 block of Monks Hollow Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

