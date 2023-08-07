ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man killed last week in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Alltonio Steeples, 40, was found with gunshots to the head and stomach around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Hamilton Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Steeples lived on Cote Brilliante Avenue in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.
