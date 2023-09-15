Police on Friday released the name of the man who died in a car crash last weekend in St. Louis County.

Lawrence Pruitt, 68, was killed late Saturday in a crash at Halls Ferry Road and Lucas and Hunt Road, just north of Jennings, police said.

Pruitt lived in the 4200 block of Beck Avenue in St. Louis.

St. Louis County police said the crash happened about 11 p.m. Saturday. A Ford F-150 traveling south on Halls Ferry struck a Lexus sedan that was traveling north on Halls Ferry and trying to turn left onto Lucas and Hunt.

Pruitt was a passenger in the sedan. The woman who was driving the Lexus and another male passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, St. Louis County police said.

Police did not provide an update Friday on their investigation.