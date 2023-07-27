UPDATED at 7:20 a.m. Thursday with woman's name

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A woman died after she was shot late Tuesday in a Bellefontaine Neighbors home.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Latoya Brown.

Police were called to her home in the 10200 block of Ashbrook Drive just before 11 p.m. They found her shot inside the residence. She died at a hospital.

Bellefontaine Neighbors officers handed the investigation over to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an argument between people who knew each other.