ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday released a group photo of five young people holding guns in their search for suspects in a downtown St. Louis attack that killed one boy and injured 11 other teenagers last weekend.

The photo shows the youths posing with guns outside of a home. Three are holding pistols with extended magazines, and two appear to be holding AR-style pistols. Police said they are trying to identify them and did not know their ages.

Earlier this week, police released several other surveillance photos of suspects in the shooting, which erupted around 1 a.m. as a large group of young people gathered for a party on the fifth floor of an office building at 1409 Washington Avenue.

St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said Wednesday the building, which is home to tutoring centers, home health care providers and salons, is supposed to be closed on weekends. It appeared someone used a keycard to let partygoers in, Oswald said.

Police have said they don’t know how many people fired shots inside the building.