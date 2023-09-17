ST. LOUIS — A 42-year old man was found shot to death in north city early Sunday, police said.

Prompted by an alert from gunshot-tracking technology ShotSpotter, police responded to the intersection of Ferry and North 21st streets around 2 a.m. and found Terrelle Porter, of the 4800 block of Lee Avenue, with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Porter was neither conscious nor breathing, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, on the border between the College Hill and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. CrimeStoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.