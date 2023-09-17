ST. LOUIS — Police found a 46-year-old man naked and seriously beaten on the southeast side Saturday night.

Police responding to a call about an assault around 9 p.m. found the man in the 3700 block of South Jefferson Avenue, on the border between the Gravois Park and Marine Villa neighborhoods.

The man, who was not identified, told police he was assaulted by another man with a metal club, noting he did not recognize his assailant. He said the assailant ordered him to remove his clothing and stole multiple shopping bags filled with personal belongings.

Police said the bloodied man displayed numerous cuts and bruises, and swelling on his face and eyes. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.