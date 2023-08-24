Updated at 12:20 a.m. with additional information.
TROY, Mo. — A Lincoln County sheriff's deputy was shot Thursday night in Troy, Missouri, and the man police say shot the deputy was found dead after a search of the area.
The officer was shot just before 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Creech School Road after sheriff's deputies were dispatched for a domestic disturbance. The deputy was struck in the chest and transported in stable condition to a hospital, where he was being held overnight for observation.
The suspect, identified as Thomas Varvera Jr., 55, was in the front area outside of the home when officers arrived. He then fired shots and struck the deputy.
Varvera then set the house on fire and ran toward a nearby shed, police told reporters.
The Lincoln County sheriff's office requested help from the Missouri Highway Patrol SWAT after the shooting.
A fire continues to burn after police say a deputy was shot in Lincoln County, east of Troy, Missouri, on Thursday night, Aug. 24, 2023.
