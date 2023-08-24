Updated at 12:20 a.m. with additional information.

TROY, Mo. — A Lincoln County sheriff's deputy was shot Thursday night in Troy, Missouri, and the man police say shot the deputy was found dead after a search of the area.

The officer was shot just before 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Creech School Road after sheriff's deputies were dispatched for a domestic disturbance. The deputy was struck in the chest and transported in stable condition to a hospital, where he was being held overnight for observation.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Varvera Jr., 55, was in the front area outside of the home when officers arrived. He then fired shots and struck the deputy.

Varvera then set the house on fire and ran toward a nearby shed, police told reporters.

The Lincoln County sheriff's office requested help from the Missouri Highway Patrol SWAT after the shooting.

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the shooting, which is sent when an officer is killed or seriously injured.

The Blue Alert was canceled at 9:42 p.m. after police located Varvera dead.

Varvera was found dead just before 8 p.m. laying in the floor inside the shed. Police did not confirm how he died or release any other details.

Officials said Varvera was alone at the home, which he owned. Police informed his wife, who was not at the home at the time of the incident.

The house was a total loss. Fire crews were still on the scene as of 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

