Update: Police said Wednesday afternoon Jataveion Scott is no longer a person of interest in the homicide, but is still wanted for tampering with a motor vehicle and escaping custody.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday said they are still searching for the handcuffed teenager who ran from cops Tuesday morning as they walked him to an officer's car in the Peabody Housing Complex just south of downtown.

Jataveion Scott, 19, was last seen running south through the apartment complex in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. He was handcuffed behind his back, police said.

Investigators said they had contacted Scott in an apartment while following a lead in the shooting death of a BP Gas Station clerk around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Hampton Avenue in Dogtown.

"At some point, he was being escorted, and he was able to essentially break free and run from the investigators," Sgt. Charles Wall told reporters during a weekly media briefing.

Police searched the area for hours but did not find the teenager, Wall said.

Officers have spoken with other people of interest in the shooting case, the sergeant said.

For the second straight day, police declined to call Scott a suspect in the killing.

Wall said it is not uncommon for police to handcuff a person of interest to be brought in for questioning at a police station. They may handcuff the person, Wall said, because investigators have some evidence the person is connected to the crime, but they hope to establish probable cause for an arrest through questioning.

Scott is now wanted for escaping police custody, Wall said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department's homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or the St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.