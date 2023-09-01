Police were searching for the driver of a trash truck who ran off after a fatal crash Thursday night in Jefferson County.

Amanda M. Pfingsten, 37, of Imperial, died after being thrown from the vehicle, police said.

Pfingsten had been a passenger in the 1988 International trash truck, which crashed about 8 p.m. Thursday along Papin Road and Highway V.

The truck ran off the road and hit a stop sign and a ditch. It overturned and traveled across Highway V, throwing Pfingsten out of the truck.

She died at the scene.

The truck’s driver was a man who a witness spotted running away after the crash, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol. Thompson on Friday morning said police don’t know who the man is.