EAST ST. LOUIS — Police were searching for the gunman Tuesday who shot a man on a MetroLink train in St. Clair County.

The shooting happened between about 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on an eastbound train at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center station in East St. Louis, said St. Clair County sheriff's Master Sgt. Adam Quirin.

The unidentified victim stayed on the train, and medics helped the man once the train stopped at the Washington Park stop.

No details were immediately released on the man's condition, but the Major Case Squad was called to handled the case. Quirin said the squad investigates homicides.

Quirin said the victim and gunman had gotten into an argument on the train. The gunman stepped off the train and fired a few shots from the platform onto the train, and the victim was hit.

Quirin said the victim had no identification on him.

Investigators were looking at video from the train to get a description of the gunman.

Metro said trains were not operating between the Emerson Park and Washington Park stations for about an hour after the shooting. Bus shuttles took riders between those stations during the shutdown.

