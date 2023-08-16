ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday shot and injured a man in the city's College Hill neighborhood.

Officers shot the man in the 4200 block of Linton Avenue, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said. The man was in stable condition.

The man who was shot was part of a larger police investigation, Lt. Col. Michael Sack said.

Sack said the man was in a car with two toddlers, and once he got out of the vehicle he pointed a gun with an extended clip at police two separate times. Officers fired at him the second time he flashed the firearm, Sack said.

A woman at the scene identified the man as her 21-year-old fiancé and said he was shot in the leg.

Sack said investigators on Wednesday afternoon were not sure whether the man fired any shots during the incident.

Body camera footage of the incident will be released.