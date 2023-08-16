ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday shot and injured a man in the city’s Fairground neighborhood.

Officers shot the man in the 4200 block of Linton Avenue, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said. The man was stable.

The man who was shot was part of a larger police investigation, Lt. Col. Michael Sack said.

Sack said the man was in a car with two toddlers, and once he got out of the vehicle he pointed a gun with an extended clip at police two separate times. Officers fired at him the second time he flashed the firearm, Sack said.

A woman at the scene identified the man as her 21-year-old fiancé and said he was shot in the leg. Sack said the man appeared to have two puncture wounds, but did not know how many times the man had been shot.

Another woman at the scene who said she was the man’s mother said her son thought he was being followed and didn’t know the cars behind him were police.

Sack said investigators on Wednesday afternoon were unsure if the man fired any shots.

Body camera footage of the incident will be released.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the shooting happened in the Fairground neighborhood.