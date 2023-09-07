ST. LOUIS — Police shot a man Thursday in north St. Louis.

Police initially said the man fired at officers, but later Thursday said he only pointed a gun at them and there was no indication he fired.

No officers were injured in the incident, which happened around noon in the 5500 block of Martin Luther King Drive. A condition was not available for the man who was shot.

Police said the man was armed with a semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine, and they found it at the scene.

The scene was on the edge of the city's Wells-Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.

At least two vehicles were in the road, and medics were seen taking an injured man away in a stretcher.

