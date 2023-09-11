UNIVERSITY CITY — Police attempted to pull over a car "moments before" it crashed into a vacant University City house last week, killing all three 15-year-old boys inside the car, a spokesperson with the Missouri Highway Patrol said Monday.

University City police were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, but Cpl. Dallas Thompson, spokesperson for the highway patrol, said investigators later determined with surveillance footage the crash happened about four hours earlier.

University City police did not respond to a request for clarification, leaving unclear if they chased the car, why they tried to pull it over, and why they didn't see the crash scene. Thompson said officers lost sight of the car after trying to pull it over, but he could not confirm other details about the attempted traffic stop.

A spokeswoman told the Post-Dispatch that city officials could not on Monday provide information on the investigation.

Thompson said Missouri Highway Patrol took over the investigation of the crash — but not the attempted traffic stop — because University City police wanted the crash to be handled by "an independent investigating agency."

A man who did not want to be identified told the Post-Dispatch at the crash scene last week that he was walking his dog around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when he happened upon the crash scene and called police.

The boys who died were all from Olivette and attended Ladue Horton Watkins High School. They were identified as Deion Robinson, Johnnie Ursery and Demetrius Ingram.

All three died at the scene. The driver was the only one wearing a seatbelt, according to Missouri Highway Patrol.

The car, a 2016 Hyundai Accent, belonged to one of the boy's mothers. It was speeding east on Groby Road, near Mulberry Lane, when it failed to make a curve, went through a yard and crashed into the house.