ST. LOUIS — The police union who represents Riverview officers has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the village's mayor, Mike Carnell.

Comments the mayor made about pending internal investigations into the Riverview officers who recently resigned, the letter said, are not true.

“You are to immediately cease and desist spreading false, unfounded and unsubstantiated statements relative to internal investigations against these former officers amongst other lies,” union attorney Daniel McLaughlin wrote in the letter, dated for last Friday.

Carnell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Four officers, a sergeant, a detective and the police chief quit on June 29, according to the police union’s representative, David Reagan.

Officers said the resignations were triggered by the city's recent retraction of $8,000 pay raises for police approved in January by Riverview's previous governing body. Officers also claimed Carnell created a hostile work environment.

The mayor argued the approval for the raises was “not appropriate.” New members of Riverview's Board of Trustees were elected in April.

Without the raises, starting annual pay for officers is about $48,000.

The mayor previously told the Post-Dispatch that officers who quit were under investigation for matters ranging from not wearing bulletproof vests to pulling out weapons on children.

The police union said in the cease-and-desist letter that no investigations have been launched against officers.

And if there had been, then the Village of Riverview would be in violation of state law “for failing and refusing to provide those officers notice of any complaint or investigation in writing,” the letter said.

Three officers remain on Riverview's police force, according to the mayor.