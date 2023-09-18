ST. LOUIS — An annual late-night bike ride was canceled over the weekend 30 minutes before thousands of riders in The Grove were supposed to take to the city streets.

The Moonlight Ramble has been held throughout the city since the late 1960s and brands itself as the “World’s Original Nighttime Bike Ride." Riders take a leisurely ride through the city on several miles of closed-down streets and celebrate with live music and a variety of vendors.

But at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a half-hour before the ride was set to begin, organizers said they had to call off the event because the private security company they hired did not have enough personnel to close down the streets and keep riders safe from traffic.

"As we prepared for the final check, it became apparent that the intersections were not secured due to absent personnel and considerable traffic continuing to stream onto the course, many drivers moving barricades themselves that were in place," the organizers wrote in a message to participants.

Participants should expect to receive refunds of their $50 registration fees, they said.

Moonlight Ramble organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment and have not publicly disclosed which security company they worked with.

The route, which was set to begin and end on Manchester Avenue in The Grove, would have taken riders to notable city sites including the Gateway Arch, the Riverfront, CityPark and Laclede’s Landing.

Saturday's cancelation came after organizers already rescheduled the ride once after forecasts called for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Aug. 26, the night it was first scheduled.

"Needless to say, it has been a challenging few weeks with unpredictable weather forecasts, rescheduling logistics, and the disappointment of last night’s late cancellation of the event," organizers posted to Facebook on Sunday. "Rider safety is the number one priority for our team and we had to make a difficult decision last night."

Alderman Michael Browning, whose ward covers The Grove, said people were disappointed about the ride's last-minute cancellation.

"This is an event that happens yearly," he told the Post-Dispatch. "And people really look forward to it. It gives people a chance to really experience our city by bike in a safe way. It's almost magical to be able to ride the streets at night in relative safety and take in our city that way."