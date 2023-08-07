CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors last week dropped a murder charge connected to a September 2022 killing of a 23-year-old man in a North County grocery store.

Warren Smith Jr., 32, of Florissant, was charged with second-degree murder soon after the Sept. 7, 2022, killing of Kardaye' Moore inside the Beverly Hills Supermarket, at 6714 Natural Bridge Avenue. The shooting was caught on surveillance video in the store showing it stemmed from a fight between Smith's cousin and Moore.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's Office, said in an email that the office dismissed the case last week after a "closer review of the evidence."

"When we slowed the surveillance video down, it appears that the defendant pulled his gun after the deceased began shooting," King wrote. "We couldn’t proceed with prosecution ethically with a valid self-defense claim."

Smith's defense attorney Richard P. Hereford said the charge should have been dismissed earlier. The case was set to go to trial Monday before prosecutors dismissed it.

"He should have never been charged," Hereford said. "It was clearly a case of self-defense."

Surveillance videos show Smith and his cousin, Marcel Payne, coming into the store together the evening of the shooting, court documents say. Payne is shown getting into an argument with Moore in line before the two begin to physically fight.

Both prosecutors and Hereford now say that the video shows Moore shot first before Smith pulls his gun to return fire. Smith shot and killed Moore and also inadvertently shot his cousin, Payne, in the hands.

The killing was investigated by the North County Police Cooperative.

Hereford said his client was not released on bond and spent nearly a year in jail before the charges were dropped.

"His life has been nearly destroyed by this," Hereford said. "We'll be working now to get his arrest expunged."

Smith's cousin, Payne, pleaded guilty in April to felony third-degree assault for his role in the fight before the shooting. He was sentenced to one year in jail, with credit for time served.