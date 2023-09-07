ST. LOUIS — Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen has been accused of aggravated drunken driving in Finland, according to Finnish national media.

Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported Thursday the case was brought to court in late August but provided few details. In Finland, drunk driving cases are considered aggravated if the driver's blood-alcohol content is above a certain limit.

Yle said further information would only be made available after a court hearing set for February.

Kapanen, 27, was claimed off waivers by the Blues in the middle of last season after playing more than seven years with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins. He appeared in 23 games for the Blues, scoring eight goals and recording six assists.

Kapanen was born in Kuopio, Finland and played for the country's national team.

Neither Kapanen's agent nor a Blues spokesperson immediately responded to a request for comment Thursday.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.