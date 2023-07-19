UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Northwoods police supervisor has been charged with kidnapping after authorities said he helped one of his officers cover up a beating of a handcuffed man earlier this month.

Michael Hill is the second Northwoods officer to be charged in the case since Friday.

Hill, 51, of East St. Louis, was charged Monday with second-degree kidnapping. He was arrested Tuesday night in St. Louis and is being held in jail on $100,000 cash bail.

Charging documents say that Hill was the supervising officer of Samuel Davis, who has been charged Friday with beating a man with a baton. The man's jaw was broken, police said.

Davis, 26, of Woodson Terrace, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping and armed criminal action. He was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday morning.

Authorities said Davis and Hill took a man into custody at a Northwoods Walgreens on July 4 and handcuffed him behind his back. The man was put into Davis's patrol car.

Police said Hill went back into the Walgreens store and "made an incriminating statement" to an employee about what would happen to the man they arrested. Hill never turned on his body camera, police said.

Neither Davis nor Hill told a dispatcher they had someone in custody, and neither wrote a report about the incident at Walgreens or what happened later to the man, authorities said.

St. Louis County police are handling the investigation.

Northwoods police Chief Dennis Shireff confirmed to the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that another Northwoods officer had been detained and said he believed it was in connection to the Davis probe. Shireff said county police didn't tell him about it -- he learned about it from another of his officers who saw Hill being taken into custody.

Shireff said he was frustrated with the county’s investigation of his officers.

“I just hate they’re not being as transparent as I am. I’m just lost,” he said on Tuesday.

Davis is accused of then driving the man to a remote area of Kinloch near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hugo Avenue, where he “pepper sprayed the victim, struck him repeatedly with a baton, and ordered him not to return to the City of Northwoods,” a probable cause statement reads.

A witness called 911 after finding the man bloody and wounded. Both the victim and the witness told police an officer was behind the assault. The man was left with serious injuries, including a broken jaw. Davis did not write any department report connected to the arrest, according to court documents.

Shireff told the Post-Dispatch earlier this month that the department received several complaints after a Facebook post from a witness recounting the assault went viral.

“He was almost choking on his own blood. He asked that we not let him die,” the post reads.

Davis will be extradited from North Carolina to St. Louis County, where he will be held on a cash bail of $750,000.