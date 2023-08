ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The second of two men killed earlier this week in St. Louis County was identified Friday.

Lance Ballard, 41, of Ferguson, was identified as one of the men killed around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Old Hanley.

The other victim was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Jason Bowdy.

The shooting happened inside a home and involved at least two shooters. One man was taken into custody.

The three people involved knew each other, police said.