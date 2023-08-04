ST. LOUIS — After six years, many of the people detained during a mass arrest at a 2017 protest in downtown St. Louis received compensation checks on Friday.

St. Louis agreed to pay 84 people a total of $4.9 million — an average of more than $58,000 per person — after police used a technique known as "kettling" to mass arrest protesters, videographers, onlookers and others following the acquittal of former St. Louis police Officer Jason Stockley in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. The city denied any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

On a per-person average, the settlement is among the largest class-action agreements in U.S. history. After fees, payment amounts ranged from $28,000 to more than $150,000. Recipients have 30 days to pick up their checks, or the money goes back to the city.

In all, St. Louis has paid more than $10 million in connection with police actions on Sept. 17, 2017. The city previously paid $5 million to an undercover officer who said he was beaten by a fellow policeman at the protest.

Checks were disbursed Friday afternoon at the law offices of Khazaeli Wyrsch, just a few blocks from where the recipients were arrested years earlier. Among the payees was Dekita Roberts, who said she was wary at first when she received a call explaining the settlement.

“I thought it was a scam or something,” said Roberts, who came to the offices with her youngest child.

Roberts said she didn't believe the settlement money was real until her lawyer emailed her on Wednesday and said the checks would be ready to be picked up on Friday.

“It was just a shock and a surprise,” said Roberts, adding that she plans to invest some of the money and hopes she can set some aside for her children, too.

Another recipient, Ali Bey, 36, said he plans to start his own construction company with the money.

“This takes five steps out of the way for me,” Bey said. “As far as getting a truck and tools, I can begin doing that by the end of the day. I already got some of the clientele.”

The mood as people were waiting inside the law office to receive their checks was generally happy, but some had mixed feelings.

“I’m having a wide variety of emotions,” said Demetrius Thomas, 42. “I’m glad it’s over, I’m glad I’m getting some money, but I also wonder if this is going to change anything.”

Thomas, a videographer, said the night of the mass arrest "felt like a scene in a war film.”

It was Thomas’ first time trying to record a protest, but he said he no longer wanted film in the streets after the police encounter.

“I didn’t want to be in St. Louis,” he said. “I still remember the smiles on (officers') faces — the way they were celebrating, the fist-pumping. They were getting some kind of adrenaline from it. I wonder if this settlement is enough to actually make change.”

Several others recalled police banging in unison on the ground or with their riot shields as they closed in for the arrests.

“(Police) were boxing us in," said Khaleel Rice, 22. "We tried to get in the car, but they started smashing the windows."

Rice has scars around his wrist that he said are from the pressure of the zip ties used to restrain him. The scars qualified him for additional settlement money.

Javad Khazaeli, one of the lawyers representing the recipients, said the process was long and tedious to get some form of justice.

“Other cities that have done this have gone through the whole process and trials in a year and a half,” Khazaeli said. “We've had people move away from St. Louis because people are still afraid of the police."