JEFFERSON CITY — Several St. Louis-area agencies are set to receive federal funding to help investigate and prosecute child sex crimes.

Nearly $1 million will be awarded to prosecutors' offices and law enforcement agencies across Missouri, including the prosecutor's office in Washington County and the police departments in St. Charles and Lincoln counties.

In all, 15 Missouri agencies will split $980,000. Applications for the funds were accepted through mid-May.

The money will be used for specialized training, equipment for collecting evidence in child sex abuse cases, audio-video recording equipment and other projects.

The funds were provided by the American Rescue Plan Act and allocated by the Missouri Legislature and Gov. Mike Parson.