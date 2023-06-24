ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Two men decided separately in recent months to see if their laser pointers could hit helicopters in the skies around St. Louis only to discover they made a big — and potentially dangerous — mistake, according to local law enforcement.

It turns out, in both cases, the aircraft was a police helicopter with the region’s Metro Air Support Unit, which aids investigations from the sky in St. Louis and St. Charles and St. Louis counties. The men were soon arrested and investigated by the FBI, and they now face federal felony charges for what’s increasingly reported as a hazard to pilots across the country.

“It’s not just a practical joke. This could potentially cause a helicopter crash,” said St. Charles County police chief Kurt Frisz, who himself was a St. Louis County police helicopter pilot for more than a decade. “People don’t realize it can temporarily blind a pilot.”

In the recent cases, Jason Foster, 47, and David Gammil, 44, are both facing federal counts of aiming a laser at an aircraft for shining lasers into helicopters just a few days apart in February. Both have pleaded not guilty.

And, perhaps surprisingly, the crime they’re accused of is increasingly common.

In 2022, the Federal Aviation Administration tracked nearly 9,500 reports of lasers hitting aircraft, up about 40% from 2020. In just the St. Louis area, pilots have reported 76 cases since the beginning of 2022.

Investigators say people behind those reports are often just experimenting with lasers and don’t realize the harm.

Greg Heeb, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the FBI St. Louis field office, said that while the laser may appear like a small pinpoint from the ground, the light becomes bigger and more intense when it hits a plane or helicopter in the sky.

“It’s like blinding flood light right in your eyes,” Heeb said in an interview. “We’ve actually seen cases where a pilot is temporarily blinded and a co-pilot has to step in. In the worst-case scenarios, it can permanently damage a pilot’s vision. That’s why the FBI takes it so seriously.”

Getting caught laser-handed

Pilots with the Metro Air Support Unit can track down the perpetrators from the sky within minutes. Private airlines and flight towers will also sometimes call the police helicopter to help track down people pointing lasers at their flights.

The two-person crew in the police chopper can then use their cameras to spot where the laser is coming from, sometimes getting a good look at the person waving a laser in their direction.

In one recent case, pilots were able to see a man targeting them through the camera standing and smoking with the laser in his hand, said St. Louis County police pilot Breandt Wathen.

Police pilots can then shine their own spotlight and share the person’s location by radio to officers on the ground who can make an arrest.

Wathen said he’s had lasers flashed his way a few times in his two years flying with the department. The beams fully illuminate the cockpit, causing his night vision goggles to turn off, he said. The flash can be blinding and make it hard to see the dimmed lights of the flight controls at night.

“It’s like a 100-watt lightbulb suddenly being flipped on in the cockpit,” said another pilot Chris Steib, who’s spent more than 15 years as a St. Louis County police pilot with Metro Air Support.

“It gets worse around Christmas time because even some light shows will inadvertently hit us,” Steib said.

Steib said pilots are trained to fly away from the lasers, but it can take them away from important assignments like tracking down missing people or following police chases.

After an arrest, police turn over the laser cases to FBI investigators who specialize in private aviation crimes.

The cases lead to federal charges most of the time, especially after a federal law criminalizing pointing lasers at aircraft was signed into law in 2012, said Frisz. He was on the board of the Airborne Law Enforcement Association that backed the legislation at the time.

“The law really streamlines the process of charging people,” he said. “The idea is to show people how serious this is.”

The federal offense is punishable by five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. Offenders can also get a civil penalty from the FAA of up to $11,000 per violation.

Why people do it

The uptick in laser reports prompts an obvious question: Why do people do it?

“There are probably a handful of people that maliciously do it, but I think more often it’s people who think: ‘Hey, this is cool. I got a new laser.” Chief Frisz said. “They see a helicopter and want to see if they can light it up and it becomes a very expensive lesson for them.”

Frisz that a first offense often leads to probation and a fine, but also a lasting criminal federal conviction.

In 2012, for example, police arrested Michael Brandon Smith, then 35, with a laser pointer in his hand at his O’Fallon, Missouri, home.

Smith pleaded guilty in 2012, after telling police he had been “drinking and playing around” with the laser and wasn’t aware of the harm it could cause.

In 2010, another O’fallon man, then-24-year-old Justin Stouder, apologized at an FBI press conference after he was arrested for targeting a Metro Air Support Unit chopper.

Stouder was not charged, instead spending a year in a probation-like program called pre-trial diversion.

He explained to the cameras he was simply testing the laser, which belonged to the uncle of a friend.

“It started off just admiring the laser and shining it and seeing how far it could go and what it’d hit,” Stouder said, saying he then targeted the helicopter. “I had no idea it illuminated the cockpit and blinded everybody inside.”