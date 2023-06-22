ST. LOUIS — A shooting victim was found dead Thursday morning in the city's West End neighborhood.

Police officers found the male victim dead before 8:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Bartmer Avenue. He had been more than once.

Police did not release any additional details, including the victim's approximate age or if they had any suspects.

Police records show at least three 911 calls at 8:22 a.m. for shots fired and a shooting on Bartmer. The scene is southeast of Goodfellow and Page boulevards.

