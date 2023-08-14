ST. LOUIS — No one was injured Monday morning when a gunman fired several shots near a MetroLink station on South 14th Street.

Police said shots were fired about 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South 14th Street, near Spruce Street. Police took two men into custody.

Two men had been fighting and one pulled a gun, witnesses told police. Police ran after the gunman and caught him, police said. They also detained the other man.

Shay Delgado said her 23-year-old son was the man being shot at; she said he had just gotten off a bus and was heading to a MetroLink train to get to his job at Wendy's when the gunman opened fire.

"He shot five times, and the bullets missed him," Delgado said.

Delgado said the gunman had posted threats on Facebook a year ago and last week pulled a gun on her son as he stood on the Metro platform.

She said she gave police the man's name a week ago.

"They need to do something about it," she said.

She said her son was taken into custody Monday because of outstanding warrants.

Laurie Skrivan of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.