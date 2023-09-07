CLAYTON — A St. Ann woman charged with murder told police her boyfriend tripped and fell on the knife that killed him.

Danyale T. Riley was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in the death of David Humphrey, who was fatally stabbed Tuesday at a home the 9900 block of Fox Hall Court in St. Ann.

Charges say Riley initially called her father, who then called police. Officers went to the home and found Humphrey on the floor with a stab wound to his chest. Riley was sitting nearby.

Riley told investigators that she and Humphrey struggled over the knife before he tripped and the weapon stabbed him in the chest, according to charges.

Police did not recover the weapon underneath Humphrey's body but took knives from the kitchen for further testing, according to court documents.

Riley is being held on a $2 million bond.