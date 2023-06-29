ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles County judge on Thursday sentenced a 70-year-old man to 16 years in prison for shooting and paralyzing an Amazon delivery driver after the two argued over a disability parking spot outside a Target store in 2019.

A jury convicted Larry Thomlison in March of first-degree assault and armed criminal action and recommended he be sentenced to 13 years in prison for the assault followed by three years for the armed criminal action. A judge affirmed that decision this week.

The dispute between Thomlison and delivery driver Jaylen Walker, who was 21 years old at the time, began just before noon March 5, 2019 outside the Target at 3881 Mexico Road. Walker had illegally parked his van in a disability-accessible parking spot and was talking to a driver of a different Amazon van.

Thomlison, who was driving a car with a disabled permit placard, then confronted Walker and tried to photograph him. Walker pushed the phone away and Thomlison punched him.

There was a tussle, and they ended up on the ground at which point Thomlison pulled the gun from his waistband and shot Walker in the back.