ST. LOUIS — A Lake Saint Louis man was charged on Friday with the murder of his father.

Joseph Liszewski, 37, told authorities various narratives about his father’s killing, and police say he went to Ameristar Casino after the murder, waiting hours before alerting anyone. When Lake St. Louis officers arrived at the home, they found a trail of blood on the path leading to the front door, where Liszewski was standing.

The trail of blood through the kitchen and hallways led them to Liszewski’s father, who was covered in blood in the master bedroom, investigators say.

On Thursday, Liszewski was booked on a $1 million bond after his arrest at the scene in the 100 block of Rue Grand Drive, which is where court documents say he lived.

Police reported Liszewski initially informed them that his father injured himself by stepping on a shotgun. He also told police that he shot his father in the jaw. He told investigators the incident started around midnight on Thursday with him and his father arguing until 1 a.m.

Prosecutors say they have video of Liszewski at Ameristar Casino later that same morning around 5:30 a.m., which they say was after the killing. He was also arrested with his father's ID and credit cards on him, court records show.

It was hours after Liszewski came from the casino that he texted a woman that he did something “terrible” for her. Police say she is a friend of Liszewski.

Officers arrived at the home shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the woman. She made the 911 call after arriving at the home, discovering the “whole house trashed” with “blood and guns everywhere," ultimately discovering Liszewski’s father’s body.

Court records show Liszewski has pleaded guilty to habitual drunken driving charges. Along with his father’s murder, he is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

Liszewski did not have an attorney on record as of Friday.