ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Missouri — A man was shot and killed early Thursday in what police are describing as a domestic violence incident.

Jackie Lynn Baldwin Jr., 43, was shot multiple times after 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Missouri Route H near Farmington, Mo.

Police said Baldwin's wife, a 37-year-old woman, admitted to killing him. She said she retrieved a gun after Baldwin told her multiple times during an "alcohol-fueled rage" he was going to kill her, according to a news release from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office.

Both Baldwin and his wife called 911 for medical assistance after he was shot, but he died before emergency medical services arrived.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the woman because she has not been charged.

Police said Baldwin's wife believed the threat of violence was real because Baldwin had a history of domestic violence. He entered an Alford plea — a type of plea where a person does not plead guilty but admits prosecutors have enough evidence to find them guilty if the case proceeds — to domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child in 2009.