ST. LOUIS — One of the region’s leading criminologists on Tuesday said the city should reconsider its support for a highly touted anti-crime program after a Washington University study called its effectiveness into question.

Cure Violence, which aims to break up gunfights before they even start, had a significant impact on gun crimes in just one of the three local areas it targeted, according to the study.

And that’s not good enough, said Rick Rosenfeld, a longtime criminologist at University of Missouri-St. Louis. At least not when the program cost taxpayers $7 million for three years.

“There are other programs that are simply more effective and less costly,” he said.

Cure Violence is one of the largest and costliest of the city’s efforts to expand crimefighting beyond traditional policing. It has trained dozens of “interruptors” to short-circuit conflict by counseling people against retaliatory shootings, connecting them with social services and promoting a culture of peace over violence. And three years after former city leaders introduced it to blunt a rising homicide rate, it has won the embrace of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and her allies, who last month approved a $1.9 million contract extending programming for another year.

They defended the program Tuesday. Wilford Pinkney, who oversees the city’s portfolio of alternative crimefighting programs for Jones, noted that the number of gun crimes still fell in the targeted neighborhoods, even though the declines in two areas weren’t much different than other places like them elsewhere in the city. He also highlighted caveats in the study, which note that it may take more time and changes in the culture before Cure Violence can yield significant changes in crime stats. And he brushed off concerns about spending.

“I don’t think cost is a factor here in terms of saving lives,” he said.

Pinkney and Aldermanic President Megan Green also cast Cure Violence as one of many alternative crimefighting efforts underway in the city: Social workers are responding to 911 calls involving people in mental health crises. The Office of Violence Prevention is hosting community events offering food and fun as well as access to health care resources and jobs. And a new program aimed at high-risk youths is on the way.

“Cure Violence is not the only program,” Green said.

Some aldermen question the expense.

“You’re just throwing money at a brick wall,” said Alderwoman Pam Boyd, of Walnut Park West.

“I would be hard pressed to put more money into that,” said Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, of Kingsway East.

Still, Cure Violence made a big splash four years ago. The homicide rate was on the rise, and officials led by then-Aldermanic President Lewis Reed cast Cure Violence as the answer.

Pioneered in Chicago in the 1990s, it envisioned confronting crime like a public health problem: Interrupt potential conflict. Reach out to people at the highest risk for committing violence. And change the culture of the community to improve long-term outcomes.

Officials ultimately committed $7 million to it over three years, and local nonprofits were selected to run the program in the Dutchtown, Walnut Park and Wells Goodfellow-Hamilton Heights areas.

And it seemed to work. Homicides and shootings fell significantly in the target areas in the first full year of operations. But an analysis by Rosenfeld, the criminologist, found the declines weren’t much different than those seen in other neighborhoods with similar demographics.

And late last week, a city-funded study led by researchers at Washington University went public with to a similar conclusion. Researchers also said they found no evidence of a change in community attitudes toward violence, and that many people in the target areas didn’t even know the program was happening.

Rosenfeld said he wasn’t surprised; research has found mixed results in other cities, too.

Officials should have considered that, he said, before they authorized so much money for the program.