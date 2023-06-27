O'FALLON, Mo. — Four local police departments are testing a phone alert system that would warn drivers when there is a police chase, traffic stop or other emergency response nearby.

The recently launched trial comes amid a debate sparked by several local, high-profile police chases in the last year and a half, several of which killed bystanders.

Police in St. Charles County, Jefferson County, St. Louis and St. Louis County are participating in beta testing of the technology, called MakeWay Safety, and on Tuesday several of the departments demonstrated its capabilities at a news conference in O'Fallon. The technology tracks a user's location and sends alerts when there is police or other emergency activity near them.

Tuesday's demonstration featured a downloadable app, but Mike Walsh, founder of the St. Louis-based company, said that is not the end goal. His goal is to eventually have phones come already equipped with the technology, similar to AMBER Alerts, which alert people to missing children.

"Our intention here is to garner the attention of the major cell carriers and car manufacturers so that it’s actually embedded into their operating system," Walsh said. "We think we're very, very close to having a deployable technology."

Walsh said the technology has taken his company about seven years to develop and that the trial period is a way for his company to gather data specific to each jurisdiction. The company has previously worked with police departments in Kirkwood, Eureka and Antonia.

The trial is free for the four departments, and it will continue through the summer. Each department has equipped five police cars with the technology, which is activated automatically when a police car's emergency lights are turned on.

"That makes it very easy for first responders. ... You can do what you've always done and get more out of it," Jefferson County spokesman Grant Bissell said.

Once activated, the software doesn't just use a vehicle's location to determine where alerts should be sent, Walsh said. Instead, it uses granular information such as a car's distance from the emergency vehicle and how fast the car is traveling in an effort to give drivers "ample time" to make way for the first responder.

If the technology doesn't detect movement that indicates a user is in a vehicle, that person would not receive the alert.

"We don't want to fatigue people. You're not going to pay attention to that, and so that's why it's good to keep it in that isolated area," said St. Louis County Sgt. Tracy Panus. "This app is going to help with both officer safety and the public's safety. So it's a win-win situation."

Both St. Louis and St. Louis County have been at the center of recent debates about police pursuits.

Following several deadly chases last year, the local NAACP chapter called in a federal mediator to facilitate discussions between the organization and both police departments, hoping to set parameters for when police chases are warranted. Police spokespeople and St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt told the Post-Dispatch in April they are close to reaching an agreement.

St. Louis County police policy, similar to other local departments, allows for chases when police believe a felony has been committed or a person poses a threat to themselves or the community.

This year, the department has seen a significant increase in pursuits due in large part to staffing changes, St. County police Capt. Brian Schellman previously said.

In all, St. Louis County police chased 42 people through the end of May this year. During the first five months of 2022, they chased 17. In all of 2019, they chased 31 people, according to data presented at a recent police commissioner's meeting.

Panus on Tuesday said that police pursuits cannot always be avoided. Other officials agreed, noting that when a driver refuses to pull over officers must weigh the risks, and sometimes a chase is the best option.

"Pursuits are a necessary evil in the police business," said Bissell, the spokesperson for Jefferson County police. "They are kind of a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation."

Walsh said his company is hopeful that within 30 to 45 days after the trial ends this summer, the departments will make a formal commitment to use the technology in all of their police cars. The company would still need to lobby for the technology to be included on phones when they're manufactured.