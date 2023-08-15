PHOENIX — A man on the run for six years was arrested last week for a 2017 bank robbery in St. Louis.

Daniel Harris, 65, was caught in Phoenix by the FBI after evading capture for more than a half-decade.

Harris is accused of robbing the St. Louis Community Credit Union on March 15, 2017. A warrant for his arrest was issued later that year.

“It may take years, and it may not be a high-profile crime, but the FBI never gives up on bringing fugitives to justice,” said special agent Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division.